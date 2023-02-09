Genoa – The Genoa prepares for the competition Friday 10 February (at 8.30pm) against the Palermo, with the need to leave behind the defeat of Parma. “We analyzed it with balance, as one does with victories. I reviewed the game, in the second half the attitude was very different compared to the first half. It was a bad defeat but now we want to redeem ourselvesagainst a Palermo that comes from 9 consecutive useful results and that has given the turning point in their championship”.



Red Blue Genoa, the big crowd for second place Andrea Schiappapietra

Grifone chasing victory to defend second place. “This team knows they have to sufferonly twice have they managed to win with two goals difference and so I told the boys, we’ll have to suffer to win but we’re ready to do it”. The first defeat was hard to digest. “I didn’t sleep, it gave me nuisance. Defeat shouldn’t belong to usit’s part of the game but now we’re going back to winning”. Bani should recover, Vogliacco instead risks losing out.