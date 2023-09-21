Genoa – Genoa will face tomorrow evening Lecce, unbeaten in Serie A together with Juventus and Inter. However, the Grifone comes from the good draw obtained against Napoli.

“Now self-esteem is high, there is great confidence and important signals have arrived from the team. We have great respect for Lecce, but we want to play our game, with the right spirit and the desire to make the necessary sacrifices”, he said Gilardino, who then praised Gudmundsson: “He must always play with the same attitude as in these last few games. He has everything to become a top player.”

For Lecce there will not be Messias and Vogliacco yet. “From next week they will begin to return to the group.”