Genoa – After the knockout against Lecce, Genoa aims to redeem themselves against Roma at the Ferraris. It will be played in front of over 30 thousand spectators, Gilardino knows that the match against Mourinho’s team will be complicated: “We are ready, the players want to play a great match. We are playing against a very physical and concrete team, we have shown that we are compact and live”, underlines the technician.

Who then adds: “We need to evaluate Ekuban, who had a small problem today, but I don’t think there are any problems. I hope to have him back as early as next week. All the others are available.”