Genoa – “From 31 March start a new championshipwe don’t need to look at Reggina’s standings, a team that is injured but in full swing for the playoffs”. Alberto Gilardino he doesn’t let his guard down and after ten days of work he’s ready to get back on the pitch to resume his championship run. Tomorrow, March 31, il Grifo will face Reggina (at 8.30 pm).

“There is enthusiasm in the team and in the whole environment, we perceive it – says Gilardino- we have to be good at getting involved but at the same time maintaining lucidity during the ninety minutes as we have done in the last few games”.

For tomorrow night’s match at the Ferraris, Gilardino could even recover Puscas who, however, should sit on the bench in case.

“Depending on how Reggina plays, whether with a 4-3-3 or with a 3-5-2, we are prepared – the coach continues – Other times at Ferraris it has happened that the teams have tried to close all spaces, for this you will also need a lot of patience against a team that has both technical and physical ability.”

They will be in the stands of the Ferraris more than 29,500 spectators: new season record. “The boys have been good with their attitude in earning the affection of the fans – adds Gilardino – the people of Genoa have never lacked their support”.