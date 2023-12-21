Genoa – “For the solidity and cohesion I saw against Juventus I don't intend to touch the team too much compared to the last match.” It's an Alberto Gilardino looking for confirmation who presents himself at the press conference on the eve of the Sassuolo match scheduled for tomorrow at 6.30pm at the Mapei Stadium. “We have the ambition, the need, the desire to maintain the positive aspects shown against Juve – says Gila again – mental aspects of very high clarity, defensive concreteness and we should be good during all phases of the match”.

Giving continuity to the match against the Bianconeri also means making an impression a turning point in the away games thanks also to the return of Strootman: the rossoblù have not won points since 1 October against Udinese. “There is the desire to go and get what we missed in the last 4 matches away from Ferraris – adds Gilardino – I am convinced that the changes during the match will make the difference”. As well as free kicks, a weapon on which Genoa relies heavily. “We have quality players who know how to kick and physical players – he says – I expect a lot from the placed players”.

After the match with Juventus, there was a lot of controversy over Malinovskyi's intervention from red and the black and white protests for Bani's touching of hands in the penalty area. “I don't like creating alibis and discussions on the refereeing issue – explains Gilardino – it's already difficult to be a coach. In the past there have been episodes concerning Genoa that I could have discussed but I didn't. I don't want to get into the thicket that is created every time, it's something that doesn't belong to me. Whoever wants to speak should do so in his own way but I maintain this type of attitude.”