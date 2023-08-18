Genoa – “It’s a debut and therefore, as happens every time, you have to enjoy it, having said that, it is normal that will and humility will be needed this year to reach the finish line”. Alberto Gilardino he lives with serenity the eve of the match on Saturday 19 August against Fiorentina (at 8.45 pm), the first matchday of Serie A for Genoa and the coach’s first time on a bench in the top flight.

“We face a strong teamwho reached two finals last year, in the Italian Cup and in the Conference – explains the rossoblù coach – have few defects and a lot of choice but we worked well and we know what to do: we will need the perfect race”.

For the match, Gilardino recovered Biraschi and Bani but he seriously risks losing Vogliacco and Melegoni. “They had some problems – he explains – they will be evaluated during the day”.

After the arrivals of Messias (return expected after the break on 10 September) and Retegui, among others, that of Malinovskyi is also expected. “If he were to arrive, he would be an important player – the coach continues – just as Messias can cover multiple roles: it will be up to me to find the best solutions to make them play while still guaranteeing balance”.

Despite the arrival of important players, Gilardino continues to keep his feet firmly on the ground. “Our goal is to reach 40 points as soon as possible – he explains – it won’t be easy but I’m calm about what the kids give me every day: there are very important human values ​​in the group”.