Genoa – Just two days and we are already leaving for Udine. The victory over Roma has brought enthusiasm and euphoria now the match in Friuli against a team in crisis. “But Udinese doesn’t deserve the ranking they have, we know it will be a difficult match: I want a ferocious Genoa from start to finish. We carry with us the positive energy of the victory over Roma, I’m very happy with the team and the performances he’s showing off,” said Alberto Gilardino, who then added: “We have some players with some physical problems. We’ll evaluate Sabelli today, Badelj, Strootman and Ekuban we’ll see next week.”

About Malinovsky, on the bench in the last few games: “He’s an important player, he played as soon as he arrived because I wanted to give him continuity. Now he’s fine, he can and must make a difference.” Training in the afternoon and then departure for Trieste on charter.