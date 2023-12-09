Genoa – “There is the desire to go and catch us away what we haven’t been able to bring home in recent weeks.” Alberto Gilardino can’t wait to face Monza tomorrow, also because after a while he will be able to have the highest quality players at his disposal who until now have played very little together: apart from Malinovskyi who is suspended and Strootman who is injured, they will all be on the pitch bus that will take the team to Lombardy tomorrow. “There was a desire to have the whole group available – says Gilardino – this week it was important to all work together. Gudmundsson has overcome his problems and Bani has also been training with the team for two days: these are important players both from a technical point of view and in terms of human qualities: they are players who have an important specific weight in the locker room.” Both have the chance to play from the first minute, the coach will decide after today’s finishing session even if the feeling is that the team can start once again with a 3-5-2.

Monza is a team that always tries to play the game but the rossoblù coach is confident in the approach that the team will have at the U-Power Stadium. “They defend well, with physically strong players but they always try to play the match – adds Gilardino – we, however, have to think about our characteristics: it will be a match in which physical ardor will be necessary but we will need to have greater quality in the non-attacking phase ball possession: in this way we will be able to turn on our best players.”