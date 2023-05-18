Genoa – “Motivations in football as in life they must always be found and against Bari it will be wonderful to return to Ferraris after the promotion achieved with Ascoli”. Alberto Gilardino wants to end the season in the best possible way, also because for the fourth time in a row there will be more than 30 people in the stadium. “Our people have always had Genoa inside – says the coach – this year the team has been good at dragging them along and being dragged along: now with Bari we have to put up with sacrifice and the right humility”.

Against Bari, Genoa could change something from a tactical point of view, also because Bani is disqualified and Ilsanker hasn’t recovered yet.

“Something we can change – says Gilardino – but the principles and concepts of the game always remain the same”. Criscito will also be on the bench. “Mimmo hasn’t fully recovered from the injury yet but my idea is to let him play a part of the match – he explains – Criscito is a player who has given so much to Genoa, to Italian and international football and it’s only right that he end his career in front of his audience.” “I’m a little sorry that the season is coming to an end – Gilardino continues – I’ve experienced emotions as a coach I’ve never experienced before, with the team, with the individual players. The promotion is a source of great pride, we have done something that will go down in history”.