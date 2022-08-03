Closed the parenthesis with Siena for Alberto Gilardino the time has come to start again from Genoa Spring . When the start of the season approaches, here are the words of the technician, taken from The XIX Century:

“I am very happy to be at Genoa. For me it is a source of pride to be able to coach the Primavera. I found Carlo Taldo as sporting director and an environment that involved me from the very beginning. Now there is only to start working and sweating , give a clear and concrete identity to the team. I had the opportunity to speak several times with Blessin, a very prepared coach who transmits great enthusiasm. The important thing will be to have a strong identity and transmit clear, concrete values, values ​​that they will have to accompany throughout the season. There are no particular tactical constraints on the module with which to play: I will have the possibility to vary, but first of all I will have to know the characteristics of my players and then make my evaluations “.