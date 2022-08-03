The words of the Primavera coach
Closed the parenthesis with Sienafor Alberto Gilardino the time has come to start again from Genoa Spring. When the start of the season approaches, here are the words of the technician, taken from The XIX Century:
“I am very happy to be at Genoa. For me it is a source of pride to be able to coach the Primavera. I found Carlo Taldo as sporting director and an environment that involved me from the very beginning. Now there is only to start working and sweating , give a clear and concrete identity to the team. I had the opportunity to speak several times with Blessin, a very prepared coach who transmits great enthusiasm. The important thing will be to have a strong identity and transmit clear, concrete values, values that they will have to accompany throughout the season. There are no particular tactical constraints on the module with which to play: I will have the possibility to vary, but first of all I will have to know the characteristics of my players and then make my evaluations “.
August 3, 2022 (change August 3, 2022 | 15:40)
