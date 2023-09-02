Genoa – The day after the end of the market Alberto Gilardino can breathe a sigh of relief: “It’s finally over, I’m happy about it. I thank those who left, the guys who conquered Serie A last year. I’m happy that the market is over, happy for those who stayed and happy for whoever arrived. Now we have to go straight like a trainwe have to work a lot”, underlines the coach.

“Our goal doesn’t change, we have to fight to reach 40 points and safety as soon as possible,” explained the coach. Then Gila returns to the transfer market for a moment: “It’s absurd that the transfer market ends when the championship has already started. I hope we can change soon”.

Retegui has been called up to the national team: “I’m happy for Mateo, he can still grow a lot. And I’m happy for my friend Spalletti, he deserves this chance as national coach”.

Then, the Turin (match Sunday at 18.30). “Strong team, which has strengthened. We will have to be like a boxer, ready to fight back blow for blow”