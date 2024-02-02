Genoa – Genoa retreating to Coverciano, the usual training venue for the national team, to prepare for the match in Empoli, while waiting for the re-sodding of the Signorini fields to be completed. “We know that it will be a very demanding match from a competitive point of view, Empoli have changed the way they play and we will have to be ready. The objective has not changed, we have to look race after race, get to 40 points as soon as possible”, he underlines Alberto Gilardino, rossoblù coach, who then adds: “I'm happy with the boys I have at my disposal, I'm admired by the commitment they're putting in and the matches we've played prove it. I am I'm also happy that Gudmundsson remained, it's like a new purchase. For the last three days I have not spoken to him about the matter but today I will hug him. He is also strong from a mental point of view, he has let all the chatter of these weeks pass over him without any problems, he continues to train and play at the top. He did well to stay here because everyone loves him and he can lead the team with his great qualities. The club hasn't given up an inch and keeping it here is very important.”

Vitinha he is already training with the group in Coverciano, Ankeye he remained in Genoa to continue the athletic work begun in recent days. “He hasn't played since December 2nd, he needs some time to get back in the best condition. We are working with the staff to have it at the top in the shortest time possible but a little patience will be needed. Vitinha is a second striker, she has to adapt to a new team and a new championship. But he arrived with the right face ”. Matturro will be out, struggling with a knee problem, then Haps and Messias, Martin has returned to the group. “He will come on the bench, Messias I plan to have him back starting next week,” explains Gilardino, who then adds: “I am also happy with the great growth that Malinovskyi has had, it was a good bet and I hope he can maintain this top performance for a long time ”.