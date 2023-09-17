Draw and anger for Genoa who were caught by Napoli in nine minutes after leading 2-0. Rossoblù coach Alberto Gilardino thus analyzes his team’s performance on Sky Sport. “There is regret for having suffered the comeback after playing a great match. I congratulate the boys for how they attacked and defended against the Italian champions. This match must be the start of something important for what we have to do do in this championship. Up until the 30th minute of the second half Napoli hadn’t worried us even if they held the ball more than us who played on the counter and didn’t risk much. Today, based on how we prepared the match, the boys’ response was They gave it their all and did everything well. They sacrificed themselves and showed great will even at a tactical level. This performance must give us significant self-esteem. It will be up to me to exalt the individuals. Goal? He feels the goal and has an eye for goal but he must still improve and we are working on it. We need to make it perform at its best and make the most of its characteristics.”