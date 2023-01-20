Genoa – The victory against Venice in Monday’s postponement launched Genoa into second place but it’s already eve for the rossoblùs. Saturday 21 January on the field in Benevento against Fabio Cannavaro’s team. “I’m pleased to find my captain again in the national team – Gilardino said in the conference – We lived through magnificent moments. It’s a beautiful memory. We find ourselves as opponents on the bench but now we have to think about the team. We are experiencing a positive moment for results and attitude, but also from the point of view of always believing in it and being proactive. This must always be our DNAour attitude”.

However, Cannavaro is a Benevento in difficulty. “We meet an injured team that was reached in the last minutes of the last match. A team that, given the results, isn’t going through a great moment but has quality players. Just think of Ciano and Improta or forwards like Forte or Simy, they are built for other ranking positions”.

Gilardino’s thought is clear: “I asked the boys above all to concentrate: knowing how to be determined and in the game. With the will to fight and the spirit of sacrifice. And when we have the game in hand, we will have to propose ourselves and be proactive”.

Captain Bani was absent due to disqualification. Gilardino’s doubts concern the choices to replace him and the defensive module. “I think it’s crucial in the defensive line to have reliable defenders. Both Ilsanker and Vogliacco and Matturro could play, or Matturro with the tender in progress. A choice that I will make tomorrow (January 21, ed). Module? Certain situations determine this. We must have principles on which to base the team and within them we can change the way the kids think.”