Benevento – Puscas’s goal at the end gave another joy to Alberto Gilardino, happy because the decisive goal came from a player who started off the bench. «We rejoiced for George’s great goal – says the Genoa coach – I’m happy because it shows that both those who play from the start and those who take over during the match can make an important contribution within the match».

The game started in the best way for the rossoblùs. Apart from the first five minutes, the Griffin in addition to the goal had the possibility to close the match. This is probably the only regret of the day for Gilardino. «We put in an important performance in the first half – adds the Genoa coach – we had the ball for the match and the opportunities to capitalize on it. The action concluded with Coda’s goal was excellent. However, we must be more concrete and sink the blow to close them sooner ». At the start of the second half, the game changed. «In the first 25 minutes we were more wait-and-see – Gila continues – we were balanced on the pitch even if Benevento raised the pressure. We also maintained with long balls and second balls».

Words of praise from the coach also for Massimo Tail, scored from open play for the second consecutive match. «Massimo is a Genoa player and we keep him close – he explains – he scored last game, he scored today: it’s important for us». The Genoa coach is also satisfied with the performance of the 3-man defense which, due to Bani’s absence, started from the first minute with Vogliacco in the center and with Ilsanker and Dragusin left and right respectively.

«Vulgar he’s a different player from the ones I have in defense – Gilardino adds – he’s technical, he has quality dribbling, he sees space and plays. Even today was an important match for him. Both during the game and from the beginning, he gives me choices and opportunities ». Positive words also for Ilsanker who hasn’t played much lately: «He played an excellent match».