Genoa – Get through the round to then go on to challenge Lazio in the round of 16 at the Olimpico. This is Genoa’s objective for tomorrow’s Italian Cup match against Reggiana. A match which, however, inevitably Alberto Gilardino is also preparing with an eye to the championship given that the rossoblù will be on stage in Cagliari on Sunday. “We will have to continue on the wave of enthusiasm and energy transmitted by Friday’s match, we want to do well in front of our fans who always support us and support us – explains Gilardino – I am making some evaluations to give space to those who in these he has had less playing time available in recent matches but as I have always said, all the players who take to the field, from the 1st as well as during the match in progress, will have to be able to be decisive in the decisive moments, in both phases of the game.”

Gilardino, however, is keen on Ferraris doing well against a team who in Serie B “is achieving very positive results”. “We will have to know how to take the field with the right humility and the awareness of playing against a well-organised opponent, who will have a great desire to demonstrate and who will try in every way to put us in difficulty – says Gilardino again – the Italian Cup is a competition that fascinates and we aim to make a good journey.”

Among the curiosities, in addition to the many exes in the field, the challenge between Gilardino and Alessandro Nesta, another 2006 world champion coach with whom the Genoa coach also shared the Milan locker room. “I am very happy to find Nesta on the other bench, I am pleased to send him my most sincere compliments – says Gilardino – he has always been a relentless defender and, in the role of coach, he is following a very interesting path due to the ideas he puts into practice field. The adventures experienced together with the national team and Milan, starting from the triumph in the World Cup in Germany, represent a sporting and human heritage that we will carry with us throughout our lives.”