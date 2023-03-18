Genoa – The pitfall of the last in the standings on the road to Serie A. After two consecutive victories the match of Brescia has the numbers to represent the simplest obstacle to overcome in order to bring the promotion dream closer. Just to give an example, the Lombard team hasn’t won in the league since November and for 15 consecutive matches, from the top of the standings they ended up at the bottom of the rankings and seriously risk relegation to Serie C. However, Alberto Gilardino has too much football experience at each level to overlook how dangerous such a race can become.

At the end of November Blessin he fell into the trap of Perugia desolately last, lost to Curi and continued on the march towards exemption. Gila has proven that he is not Blessin. And he also knows how tempting an opportunity it can be to exploit to strengthen his position in the standings. «We are in the fundamental moment of the season, the boys are well aware of it. We know the pitfalls of the race, but we also know what our strengths are and the things we have to do».

There is no derogation from the 3-5-2 that Gila has been building step by step over the last few weeks. With Gudmundsson alongside Puscas in attack. The Icelandic ended up out of the Iceland squad, the coach was not tender towards him, triggering the reaction in his defense first of his partner Elisa and then of his father Gudmundur Benediktsson, a former player and well-known television commentator, who attacked hard the ‘trainer. Gila does not enter into the merits but has great esteem for Albert. «He is training as he always has, he is fine and in very good condition. He is in the team. The stimulus towards him is that he must not be satisfied, he must not disappear from the match, he must always remain vigilant because he has qualities, tears and one-on-one. He has to put them on the field for 95 minutes. This is fundamental for us, but it is also fundamental for his qualities ».

TO midfield Jagiello is likely to have a chance from the first minute, with Sturaro initially on the bench. The Pole is one of the former players on the field, together with Sabelli, Andrenacci and Bianchi. In Brescia he left a good memory, especially as regards the first season, when with his goals he managed to take Brescia from the bottom of the table to the playoffs.

Lombards need to do points to get back in the race for salvation, the arrival of Gastaldello on the bench, ex Clotet’s deputy, was accompanied by protests from the fans but also by some encouraging performances. «The boys gladly accepted the decision to retire early, with a couple of months to go, some sacrifices have to be made to reach the goal. Genoa is a team built to return immediately to Serie A, with players of a higher category, but we are ready to fight back blow by blow and have our say. It’s a strong team that tries to play football, up front they have few points of reference and we’ll have to play a physical, combat match. We have to find lucidity and coolness in the final meters to get back to winning».

Gilardino has already received the trust of CEO Blazquez for next season. «I thank him for the kind words and for the trust that the club has in me. I’m focused on these nine finals. And I only have Genoa in mind ».