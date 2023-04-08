Genoa – Genoa on the field in Como on Easter Monday. “We want to continue pursuing our dream and to do that we have to take the field with DNA from Genoa. Como is a difficult team, since Longo has been around they have had an important performance and have risen in the standings. We have to play with our usual determination, I have great faith in the team,” he said Alberto Gilardino.”

The technician then added: “Sturaro he is disqualified and then has a muscle problem, we hope to recover it for the next match. frendrup he knows how to recover balls and is one of the best in the league, he is very dynamic, Jagiello is more offensive, he sees forward plays. They are two players with different characteristics, very important to us”. Sudtirol-Bari will be played at the same time. “Let’s think about us, about our performance”