Moena – The knockout against Venice in a friendly doesn’t worry Alberto Gilardino too much, but he doesn’t hold back: “We had many absentees, we came from heavy workloads, but it’s still a wake-up call. We know we have to work a lot, we must not make the mistake of fraying as happened today. Come on guys, I’m working hard and there are all the conditions to grow and improve.”

The technician is awaiting reinforcements: “We know what we need, the market isn’t easy, but I’m sure the necessary reinforcements will arrive. Retegui? Great player, it’s not official yet. I hope he arrives”