Bergamo – Alberto Gilardino concentrates once again at the end of the race on the performance of his Genoa. A team that “remained in the game until the end” against a big league player and which among other things, at the end, also had “the opportunity to equalize”. Perhaps it is precisely this that increases the regret for a team that up to now, in terms of points, has collected less than what it has shown on the pitch. «There is bitterness about this defeat – says Gilardino – even at a goal down, the team didn’t give up. At the end I tried to raise the center of gravity by putting an extra striker and Fini on the side lane to give us more freshness going forward. I also added Galdames who is dynamic and can find the ball for you.”

The glass, therefore, for the former world champion is half full despite the knockout. «We tried to get back into the game – he adds – and there were even dangerous situations where with a little bit of luck and a bit of clarity we could even score a goal». The team’s attitude, therefore, at least partially dampens the bitterness at having left Bergamo without points. «The match told us that the team was there today too – he adds – we managed to beat blow for blow. After Atalanta’s goal I saw a reaction from a real team. Then, it is clear, there are some aspects on which we need to improve. I am aware of it, the kids are aware of it.” Against Atalanta, among other things, Gilardino did not have several players available, including Retegui and Strootman who, in a match like this, could be very useful. «We cannot think of those who were not there but of those who played or took over – explains Gilardino – we must give them credit for how they approached, for how they fought in the match, despite their absences. Whoever played and was making their debut did very well.” The reference is to Fini, who played his first match in Serie A but also to Vogliacco, who entered in the final minutes as a central attacker.

Today the team will analyze what worked and what no but then the objective is to immediately dive into the next match: Salernitana arrives at Ferraris next Friday, the first of a series of commitments that on paper are within Genoa’s reach. Gilardino, however, is very keen not to let his guard down. «We shouldn’t say it too loudly that the next matches will be within reach because we face teams that have similar objectives to ours – explains Gila – they will be completely different exams, difficult tests to face». For the Genoa coach, these are matches in which «the points always have the same weight, whether you face Milan and Atalanta or play against other teams». «I also talked about it with the boys before the match against Atalanta – says Gilardino – we must always prepare as we have done: we must have the mentality of playing against anyone with the same type of hunger and awareness».