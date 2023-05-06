Genoa – There are 24 players called up for Genoa for this afternoon’s important match at the Ferraris against Ascoli. In the player list Ilsanker and Boci are back on handtwo alternatives that Alberto Gilardino could use while the tender is underway.

Otherwise, there shouldn’t be any news in the eleven that will face Ascoli at 2pm at the Ferraris. On with the 3-5-2, Gila’s trademark, with Coda-Gudmundsson in attack. In midfield, Sabelli will probably take over for Criscito on the left. In the opposite lane off Frendrup.

The rossoblu fans met at 11:30 not far from the Ferraris for accompany the team and start supporting her in view of the first promotion match point.