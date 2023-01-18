Genoa – If it is true that 3 is the perfect number as a synthesis of even (two) and odd (one), then Alberto too Gilardino he is the perfect coach for Genoa. Since he was entrusted with the bench of the first team, Gila has collected 3 consecutive home victories against Sudtirol, Frosinone and Venice. Three successes that brought Grifo to 2nd place together with Reggina with 3 points ahead of the fourth, Bari which has 33 points.

Playing with numbers, we can add that in 5 games the Piedmontese coach scored 13 points, 10 + 3. And that in the last two games against Bari and Venice he scored 3 goals: two at San Nicola and one at Marassi on Monday night.

Over here? Not at all. Genoa’s comeback in the championship was also made possible by the decision to focus on the 3-man defense in the last 3 games (from the start or during the match). In Bari Gila started with a 4-3-2-1 but in the second half has passed to 3-5-2 and the move proved successful. So much so that in the Coppa Italia against Roma at the Olimpico the rossoblùs this time started with a 3-5-2 formation, holding up well against the giallorossi and being punished only by a magic from Dybala in the 64th minute. And against Venice, after starting with the 4-3-2-1, in the second half Gilardino first switched to a 3-4-2-1 with the introductions of Vogliacco and Sabelli and then to a 3-5-2 with the tandem of Coda-Yalcin attack.

Ok, it’s a game, but against Venice there were (at least) 3 rossoblù players who were decisive for the result. The first was Martinez who kept the team alive with an amazing save on Crnigoj’s close range, deflecting the shot onto the crossbar and receiving compliments from coach Vanoli at the end of the game. The Spanish number 1 deserved confirmation after the match in Bari when he took the field with a fever of 39, saving the result in full recovery with a prodigious intervention in two stages on Salcedo’s close header. And even in Rome in the Coppa Italia he denied the Giallorossi a goal several times, only surrendering to a feat by Joya.

The other decisive rossoblù against Venice was Tail who broke a two-month fast with that paw under the North that gave Grifo the third consecutive victory at Marassi: 7th goal for the forward and 3rd from open play. And then there was another rossoblù who played a very positive game against Venice: Alessandro Vogliacco. Gila sent him onto the pitch at the start of the second half, when he decided to switch to a three-man defence, deploying the former Benevento in central rearguard. And Vogliacco was ready, as had already happened in the Coppa Italia against Roma.

Game after game, the Apulian defender is climbing the hierarchies and it will be up to him to replace the disqualified Bani for the match against Benevento, the team in which Vulgar he played last season on loan from Genoa. Gila will go in search of the 3rd useful away result after the draw in Ascoli and the victory in Bari. Always in the name of 3.