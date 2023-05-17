Genoa – The head is on Saturday’s match against Bari at the Ferraris, Genoa’s last match in Serie B. But the festivities continue and also in Pegli have found a way to celebrate the promotion of the rossoblù to Serie A.

So they took to the field on Signorini’s pitch also Alberto Gilardino, sporting director Marco Ottolini and all the technical and preparatory staff who this year accompanied Genoa on the long ride towards Serie A. Among others, team manager Christian Vecchia and physiotherapist Matteo Perasso also wore jackets and boots .