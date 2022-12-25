Genoa – The Genoa coach, Alberto Gilardino, is preparing the team emotionally in view of next Monday’s match at San Nicola, which will close the Boxing Day program and the first leg of Serie B, ready to stop until January.

“There will be moments within the match during which we will have to sacrifice and defend ourselves but also moments in which we should play, be proactive and sink the blow when there is the possibility and this will be fundamental and decisive as I explained to the boys”.