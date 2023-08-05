Cremona – It’s August football but it doesn’t offer great emotions. And it doesn’t make you dream too much, even if Alberto Gilardino is a coach who loves solid certainties. CosThe Griffon returns from Zini in Cremona with another match without conceding a goal. It is no small thing, given that it is on shrewd defenses that salvations are built. Davide Ballardini knows this well, as last year he failed to replicate the miracles performed with the Griffin in grey-red. Genoa fans have not forgotten and sing his name several times.

It’s football in August and therefore whatever’s worth, Cremonese-Genoa is the classic summer friendly in which the technical differences between the teams become thinner, overwhelmed by the tiredness and workloads of the previous days. However the signals that emerge should not be underestimated and Gilardino, with serenity and tranquility, underlines it: «We need reinforcements, the club knows it and is ready to intervene. Every coach would like to have the team ready for the Coppa Italia or for the start of the championship but I know it’s not easy», underlines the coach, who then adds: «Let’s remember where we were two and a half months ago, Martin, Thorsby and Retegui have arrived , otherwise the team is the one that got the promotion. We need reinforcements to bridge the gap with the other teams».

Concepts already expressed in recent weeks, in the grandstand there is all the management in full force, from the president Zangrillo to the CEO Blazquez, passing through the ds Ottolini and the dg Ricciardella. Ottolini confirms: «We know what needs to be done». In short, it’s a work-in-progress Genoa, between the transfer market and football. Gilardino does the general rehearsal in view of the Italian cup, to be played next Friday at the Ferraris against Modena. Serie B team with high-ranking ambitions, Modena, like Cremonese. Who confirmed Davide Ballardini on the bench and made a signing campaign with the aim of returning immediately to Serie A.

At the heart of the attack is Franco Vazquez, assisted by Zanimacchia and Okereke. In midfield, direction was entrusted to Bertolacci, who from being the protagonist of Gasperini’s years has now become a “traitor” for his six months at Sampdoria and for some unwelcome celebrations. So he is targeted by the insults of the rossoblù fans crowded in the away sector. Gila sends all new signings onto the field from the start, namely Martin, Thorsby and Retegui. The Italian-Argentinian teams up with Gudmundsson, he offers himself a lot with his back to goal to defend the ball and help the rest of the team go up. However, he didn’t get many playable balls, also because Gudmundsson was often forced to retreat to midfield to get the ball.

Gila watches, watches, shakes her head and takes note: «We did a little less well than in the match against Monaco, especially when we had the ball. We have to improve in verticalisation, in going to supply the forwards. And we can only do it with our daily work, we know where we have to grow».

For the rest, the rossoblù coach calls for calm: «We have to be cautious in our judgements, the boys are working with great willingness and a spirit of sacrifice. There have been positive aspects in this game, especially in defense where we contained pace players like Okereke. There’s still a long way to go for the rest.”