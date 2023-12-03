Genoa – There’s no two without three. For a moment during the match against Empoli, Alberto Gilardino he toyed with the idea of ​​achieving his third consecutive victory at the Ferraris. Then, however, Cancellieri’s goal made the spell vanish and Genoa were unable to repeat what they did against Salernitana and Verona.

«I told the boys that it is normal for there to be bitterness – he says – we had all become accustomed, in our stadium, to bringing home these types of matches but we have to be realistic and honest: at the moment the boys are giving everything, we are squeezing them ». And it is for this reason that the rossoblù coach defines the point won against the Tuscans as “important”.

«Empoli will make many teams struggle – he adds – the draw allows us to continue our work and maintain positivity». A point that comes at the end of a match in which there weren’t many opportunities but with Genoa who, once in the lead, created opportunities to double the lead. «Matches are also made to change players, sometimes substitutions make you win matches, other times you score goals – he says – the match was balanced: we could have doubled the lead but Empoli were good on the counterattacks, they created some difficulty”.

A few more problems in the second half, when Genoa slowed the pace too much. «We dropped – admits Gilardino – we had too much frenzy in finding the plays and they found the equalizer. In the last minutes there were some situations where, if we had been more concrete and clear-headed, we could have even won it.

Junior Messias, 32 years old, Genoa striker

Empoli, however, was unpredictable throughout the match.” Then speaking about the individuals, the coach is satisfied with the contribution given by Retegui and Messias, who started from the first minute but logically not yet in their best condition. «Retegui has played, he is not in 100% physical condition and he will have to find it by playing and training. Maybe it will take weeks but it was important for the team to have him on the pitch – says Gila – Messias is too important a player for us. He is a very intelligent boy, he manages to find that space between the lines that I asked for.”

Now Genoa will have very little time to recharge their batteries. On Tuesday we return to the pitch at the Olimpico against Lazio for the round of 16 of the Italian Cup and then on Sunday there is the away match in Monza. «Will anyone rest with Lazio? I would say no, we are counted. It is certainly an important event for me and the club.” On December 6th, among other things, Gilardino will make one year of Genoa. «Mine is a very positive balance – he adds – I am happy to be sitting on such a prestigious bench. I spend my days thinking about the team. I’m proud of what was done last year and happy with the empathy that is being created in Serie A.”

Photos of the match

Genoa-Empoli, images from the playing field In the Secolo XIX selection, some images from the Genoa-Empoli playing field



Among the protagonists also certainly Junior Messias, his first start with the rossoblù shirt. «I feel quite good, the match is different from training and I still have to work on the physical part – he explains – I went out because I had cramps in my calf and my leg felt a little heavy: also in view of Lazio I have to evaluate a bit how am I because after the injury we have to manage the situation intelligently.” There is the bitterness of not having achieved the victory but also the awareness of having obtained a point that moves the standings. «We could have won it but we shouldn’t say that we threw away two points – he adds – we played against a difficult team beyond the standings».

For the first time, among other things, Messias played alongside Retegui against Empoli and Gudmundsson will also try to recover for Monza. «We didn’t work together very much – he says – with Mateo, for example, I did three training sessions: it takes a little time to find the necessary harmony». A harmony that continues to exist with the fans. «The path will be difficult, very hard – he adds – we need their support».