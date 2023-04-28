Genoa – Two days in Genoa for Henry Precious, former president of Genoa, club sold in 2021 after 18 years of ownership. His presence, a year and a half after the last time, has aroused great curiosity among the Rossoblù fans and on social networks they have started shooting photos of Preziosi in front of the Meliá hotel and in Piazza Rossetti.

Preziosi is in Genoa for a series of engagements at the Palazzo di Giustizia, such as witness in the trial involving a group of Genoan ultras and which scrutinizes the relationship between the ultras themselves and the club then chaired by Preziosi. He then had lunch in his usual restaurant in the Foce area.

The entrepreneur is working on Giochi Preziosi e he never reentered footballeven if in Saronno they are trying to involve him in a project to relaunch the Lombard club, now in the minor leagues.