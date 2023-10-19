Genoa – Two hundred and ninety-seven times on the Genoa bench, for Gian Piero Gasperini the match against Grifone as an opponent will never be an ordinary challenge. «I don’t forget the beautiful years we lived together, the affection of the people. For me Genoa remains unfinished. And so who knows, maybe we can talk about it again in the future… But now there’s Gilardino, who is doing extraordinary things.”

You had him as a player, did you expect to find him again as a coach in Serie A?

«Before Genoa he didn’t have great experience on the bench. But I have to say that he is achieving great results. Last year in Serie B he did a feat, if I’m not mistaken he only lost a couple of games. And then this year he faced a very difficult calendar in the best possible way.”

In recent days he said: “A Genoa of great spirit and effectiveness. I wouldn’t know how to make him play like that…”. What does it mean?

«He has remarkable defensive ability but also knows how to restart very effectively. In these matches he played with a low center of gravity, the style is different from mine but he is providing excellent results. We have to give credit to Gilardino.”

You have always remained attached to the rossoblù team, what impression do you have of it from a distance?

«I see incredible enthusiasm around the team, the Ferraris is always full. It’s a Genoa that can make its fans dream. I’m happy about it because you know how important the Griffin was in my career.”

Have there been contacts in recent years regarding your return to Genoa?

«No, also because I am linked to Atalanta and in recent years the rossoblù club had slipped to Serie B. But the nostalgia remains for those beautiful years we lived, we did great things in that period. And the sense of something incomplete also remains. Because we came close to the Champions League and then the second time we went to Europe, but we didn’t have the chance to participate. If we had played it maybe the story would have changed. So who knows, you never know in the future, maybe we can talk about it again…”.

Yesterday he returned to Genoa for a trial linked to threats from the ultras, what happened in 2016?

«Genoa had chosen another coach, it was Juric with whom the relationship was such that I had known about the choice for some time. I wasn’t sacked, I finished the championship and then I already knew that, despite having the contract, the club had decided to take a different path. I didn’t want to stay still and so I accepted Atalanta’s offer. Since then, I’m still here. And everyone knows the results.”

Some players who left Bergamo, for example Maehle, defined her as a “dictator”. Many others took his side, recognizing his merits as a top coach.

«These were words that were emphasized from a media point of view. Like Atalanta we have caused trouble in recent years, the same had happened to me at Genoa: in both cases we suffered attacks from the outside. Then there’s the possibility that some players who have left aren’t happy. But the opinion of many counts.”

Malinovskyi didn’t leave Bergamo too happy either. But then he defended her.

«Ruslan left due to a technical choice, but we are talking about a healthy boy, an excellent player. His left foot gave us a lot of satisfaction and I’m sure it will also give it to Genoa. Maybe starting from the next race…”.

What race are you expecting on Sunday?

«A tough match, because Genoa is a great team. The national teams are returning these days, we must quickly get into the role and prepare for this challenge, which is as complicated as all those in Serie A.”

Scamacca scored his first goal for the national team.

«Let’s hope it’s a good omen. He is a striker who can give a lot to Atalanta and the national team. He started off strong, but then he had a couple of small injuries that held him back. Now we are working so that he is able to express his full potential.”

At least 15 of his former players have embarked on a coaching career.

«I saw that Criscito also started, I’m very happy. On the one hand these guys who become coaches make me understand that time unfortunately passes quickly, on the other it makes me proud because it means that in those wonderful years at Genoa we sowed well.”