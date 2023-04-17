Genoa – Full hall, some leading exponents of the Five Star Movement in the audience, debut in the dark, with a joke about Renzo Piano.

At the Politeama in Genoa the representation of new show by Beppe Grillo, “I am the worst” which marks the return to a city stage of the Genoese comedian, four years after the last performance of the founder of the Cinquestelle Movement in his hometown. Also in the room were the two Ligurian parliamentarians of the pentastellati, Senator Luca Pirondini and Deputy Roberto Traversi. Also seated in the audience are Grillo’s family members, his wife and children.

The debut, when the comedian is still behind the scenes, is dedicated to the architect Renzo Piano. “Now let’s begin, I invite you to pay attention for a moment. Renzo Piano worked all day here, the scenography is his, he did wonderful things for Genoa and worked all afternoon for this wonderful idea. I invite you to appreciate it” he says Cricket. When the scene opens, there is only a chair and a small table with a glass on the stage.

“Tonight I have physical difficulties, both in the voice and in the context. I live in Genoa, I know you, I know how you are inside. I live in Nervi, in Sant’Ilario, which is a bit like the Beverly Hills here, a context in which being the worst is the normal condition. Genoa has given me little, especially in recognizing what I was, you recognized more characters from regional politics. I feel embarrassed. Here I have neighbors, children, my wife, relatives, you are there, I see you, you’re afraid it won’t make you laugh anymore, I know. And you’re right. I’ve been extraordinary for this city, haven’t you noticed?”.