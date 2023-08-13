Genoa – At the Teatro Carlo Felice a concert to remember the 43 victims of the collapse of the Morandi bridge, on the fifth anniversary of the tragedy of August 14, 2018. The concert is organized by the committee in memory of the victims of the Morandi bridge with the Municipality and the Theater itself which has reopened, despite the holiday period , to allow the event. On stage a piano and the maestro Remo Anzovino, one of the most influential composers of international instrumental music, with his “Don’t forget to fly”.

“Music accompanies, it helps, it will bring out emotions, even tears this evening, but it teaches us to fly again, because in five years – said Egle Possetti, Committee spokesman – we haven’t flown anymore. In this time we continue to carry forward our request for justice and the request that no one suffers anymore what we are starting because it is inhumane. The strength comes from the love for our families who are no longer there”. Once on stage, the maestro said that the emotions he feels this evening will let the music express them. From the mayor Bucci the invitation to let all that “Genoa does not forget”.

At the center of the stage of the Teatro Carlo Felice a platform, a piano, and maestro Anzovino who has re-proposed his latest album “Don’t Forget to Fly”, released last May, the first without the accompaniment of an orchestra, today among the best-selling records in Italy as an instrumental album. Anzovino thus pays homage to those who lost their lives on that dramatic morning five years ago, with a concert born to convey through music the important things of life, dreams, desires, the truth: «Like a caress on the souls of families broken, just as the Morandi bridge broke» said Maestro Anzovino.

Maestro Remo Anzovino on the park of Carlo Felice

The poster with which the show was presented is suggestive: a pentagram that transforms into a broken bridge from which 43 musical notes rise, ready to become 43 swallows.

«A concert to honor the memory of those who lost their lives – declares the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci – An evening to remember, despite the fact that Genoa preserves every single moment of that fateful day every day. Every Genoese remembers it and not only, every person who crosses the San Giorgio bridge. 43 victims, 43 scars that we will carry with us forever and that will remain imprinted in our history. I would like to thank the Committee for the Victims of the Morandi Bridge and the Carlo Felice Theater for taking care of such a significant initiative. A project that adds to the desire to feed a collective memory which, however painful, represents a duty for our society».

«Five years after the terrible morning of August 14, respecting the memory of the 43 victims of the collapse of the Morandi bridge is of fundamental importance for Genoa and all of Liguria – declares the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti – Art and culture, as also demonstrated by the concert “Don’t forget to fly” at the Carlo Felice theater, are precious tools for sharing memories, thanks to their innate ability to involve the public and invite them to reflect. Even in the future, August 14 and the days preceding it will always be filled with thoughts of condolences and closeness to the relatives of all the people who lost their lives in that veritable apocalypse that had struck Genoa: the years go by, the viaduct on the Polcevera was rebuilt in record time thanks to a great collective effort, the city has recovered, but the memory of that tragedy will always remain alive in the hearts of all of us”.