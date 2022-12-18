Genoa – Great opportunity this evening for Genoa who against Frosinone are playing the possibility of catching Bari in third place and going within three of the second currently occupied by Reggina. Mister Gilardino doesn’t change men but relies on the 4-2-3-1: behind Coda are Aramu, Gudmundsson and Jagiello. In midfield still room for Frendrup and Strootman.

Only a novelty in the 4-3-3- which sends Fabio Grosso onto the pitch, with the former Caso starting off from the bench initially: Insigne is in his place.

The official formations:

Genoa (4-2-3-1): Always; Hefti, Bani, Dragusin, Sabelli; Frendrup, Strootman; Aramu, Gudmundsson, Jagiello; Tail. Coach: Gilardino

Frosinone (4-3-3): Turati; Sampirisi, Radishes, Szyminski, Cotali; Rohden, Mazzitelli, Boloca; Garritano, Mulattieri, Insigne. Coach: Big