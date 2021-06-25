In this month of June there have been the anniversaries of two historic promotions of the Grifone, both won in Marassi against Rimini. The first on June 13, 1971, 50 years ago, from C to B. The second on June 21, 1981, 40 years ago, from B to A. coaches behind those successes, Silvestri and Simoni

Genoa – Rimini-Rimini. No, the 80s comedy set in hot Romagna has nothing to do with it. Rimini–Rimini, if you talk about Genoa, it is the memory of two historic promotions. The first, from C to B, dates back to 13 June 1971, 50 years ago. The second, from B to A, is dated June 21, 1981 and here the years are 40. The opponent of those decisive challenges for the leap in category? Always the Rimini, in fact, beaten in Marassi on two festive Sundays that have come back to the surface in the rossoblù memories in this June marked by two sweet anniversaries.

“After a long time, emotions are intact“. Carlo Odorizzi remembers the 2-0 on Rimini 40 years ago, at the last of the championship. «Boito and I scored. It was a tough B. There was Milan. And Lazio, who are behind us thanks to that success ». The Tractor from Cles scored 1-0 in the 22nd minute: «In my part of Italy, apples are grown, it’s full of tractors. The nickname comes from there and matches my way of playing: I never gave up, I played with strength. The goal? Insertion in the area and left-handed blow under the North, from a tractor, right? While I was kicking I said to myself: “Now I’ll break the door down” ». Mission accomplished.

«We were a group of true friends, we weren’t favorites but we believed in it and after 3 years we returned to A. After a defeat Simoni went into the locker room and said:“ We will go to Serie A ”. It was an important moment. We had strong players, from Gorin to Onofri, from Russo to Boito, from Manfrin to Sala ». The Poet of Gol. Who remembers: «I was about to quit but Gorin and Onofri, former teammates at Toro, convinced me to continue. And they did well: I lived two unforgettable years at Genoa. In rossoblù I found the same enormous passion I experienced in Naples and Turin. Simoni, a former winger like me, gave me a 7 asking me to give quality with my dribbles. And that 2-0 on Rimini, with the people celebrating, it was beautiful ».

As exciting as the success of 13 June 1971: Genoa-Rimini 2-1 and Grifo back in B after the first year of C in its history. «Speggiorin’s goal, Rossetti’s own goal and Turone’s decisive goal from a penalty. We were in C and there were about 50 thousand people in the stadium, unbelievable. We just needed a draw to keep Spal behind but we wanted to win », Sidio Corradi recalls. «A muscle injury stopped me for 6 months. I returned to the final, I scored 4 goals: against Rimini I was on the bench but I was shivering as I looked at the North full of flags ».

It was the Genoa of Sandokan Silvestri, who would have turned 100 on June 14th. «During the summer retreat in Salice Terme, he told us:“ Follow me, and in 3 years I will take you to A – continues Corradi – we took him for mad. He was right ». “Silvestri was the main architect of that result – recognizes Attilio Perotti – Sandokan was a fighter, reunited the environment, gave rules, discipline and brought the fans to our side. The best memory? The trip to Sardinia with the fans on the ship, the Caralis ».

The network of tranquility was signed by a Ligurian, a young Turone. «It was evident that it was of superior quality, destined for an important career. Ramon’s descents from the defense were irresistible », Perotti pays homage. «I have had great coaches like Bernardini and Liedholm but Silvestri is the technician who exalted me the most – Corradi admits – I scored many goals with him. And I remember his backhands leaving 5-finger marks on me when I pissed him off because I dribbled too much. He was right, I was forgiven by scoring goals. Sometimes it was tempting to react, but he was Sandokan, there was little to joke about. He wanted aggressive, dueling football. As soon as I arrived on the Sopraelevata, I had love at first sight with Genoa, but the enthusiasm seen in C made me definitively fall in love with Genoa: even today the Grifone is everything for me, it comes even before my family ».

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS