Genoa – «Enthusiasm and energy will be needed» but above all the desire to emerge of those who have been seen little up to now. For the Italian Cup match against Reggiana this afternoon at Ferraris, Alberto Gilardino will also leverage the motivations of those players who, for one reason or another, have so far disappointed or lived up to expectations. The Gila’s choices are in some ways inevitable because on the one hand the infirmary is struggling to empty itself – Retegui, Messias and Jagiello are still training separately – while on the other hand we cannot forget that on Sunday the team will be on stage in Cagliari, another match , after the one against Salernitana, which could say a lot about the championship that the rossoblù will play.

And so Alessandro Vogliacco should be seen again in defense from the first minute who, after the leading season he had last year, was held back this year by an injury on the eve of the championship opener. Once back available, the former Benevento player played very little: one minute as a “centre forward” with Atalanta and 60” also with Salernitana to defend the 1-0. «I am making some evaluations to give space to those who have had less time available in these last matches – says Gilardino – but as I have always said, all the players who take to the pitch, from the 1st as well as during the match in progress, will have to know how to be decisive in decisive moments, in both phases of the game.” Together with Vogliacco in defense it seems destined to find space for Alan Matturro who, after taking to the field from the first minute in the match won against Roma, played only 3′ against Udinese, also becoming a negative protagonist with the own goal he scored the Friulians got a draw. «We will have to know how to take the field with the right humility and the awareness of playing against a well-organised opponent – warns Gilardino – Reggiana will have a great desire to demonstrate and will try in every way to put us in difficulty: the Italian Cup is a competition that fascinates and we aim to make a good journey.”

Goals from George Puscas will also be needed to move forward, a striker who ended up rather behind in Gilardino’s hierarchy who at the moment, when it comes to replacing Retegui, almost always relies on Ekuban. Yet the Romanian striker had some chances. The one against Milan, which however served to celebrate Giroud as goalkeeper, and the one in Bergamo against Atalanta in full injury time when he found himself all alone in front of Carnesecchi.

The one with Reggiana, a team in 11th place in Serie B, it could also be the match to see Berkan Kutlu and Pablo Galdames on the pitch from the 1st minute. For the Turkish midfielder, who arrived towards the end of the summer transfer window, 5 parts of matches in different areas of the midfield even if, on paper, he is a midfielder. Even fewer minutes, however, for Galdames who Gilardino found again this summer after his loan to Cremonese. The Chilean is also destined to be one of the protagonists of a match which, after the confrontation with Inzaghi last Friday, puts another former teammate of his who won as a footballer at Milan and with the national team in Gilardino’s path: Alessandro Nesta. «I’m very happy to find him on the other bench, I congratulate him – says Gilardino – he has always been a relentless defender and, in the role of coach, he is making a very interesting journey». But Gilardino today at Ferraris will try to play a dirty trick on him because getting through means going to sit on the bench at the Olimpico to challenge Lazio, a team of which Nesta was captain and undisputed leader.