Already redeemed two of the great protagonists of Gilardino’s climb, now it’s time for the renewal of Strootman. Hunting for a tip of “weight”

Is the party over yet? Not at all, but Genoa’s future in Serie A (Gilardino-branded, obviously, with the highly armored jewel Gudmundsson) has already begun. And, after the reconfirmation of Dragusin, the most used player in the entire squad this year, which took place in recent months (the defender was on loan, but the redemption obligation started some time ago), now there is also certainty that Martinez will defend the rossoblù goal again next season. The intention of the club was to confirm him in any case, given the excellent performance, but the promotion has transformed the rossoblù will into a certainty. In reality, the immediate goal (which is a wish) is to try to undermine the first place in the final standings against Frosinone, opponent the day after tomorrow at Stirpe before the end of the championship in eight days against Bari at Marassi, where the fans prepare a great show. See also F1 | Wolff: "W14 different from W13 in DNA and architecture"

The philosophy — But the CEO Blazquez and Diesse Ottolini are already working (with Spors as supervisor of all market activities of the 777 Football Group) to prepare the squad for next season, in the name of financial sustainability that has generally accompanied the last transfer market. In which, it should be remembered, the management has thinned out an extra-large group, aiming for targeted grafts. And so it will be in the next season as well, continuing in parallel with the company recovery plan started with their arrival in Genoa, now a year and a half ago. Three pillars of the current team expire in June: Strootman, the absolute protagonist on and off the field, total leader of Gilardino’s Genoa, will be reconfirmed and work is also being done to keep Badelj and the rossoblù senator Sturaro in the squad, while the other symbol of Genoa, Criscito, will end his career on May 19 at Ferraris. But that’s not all: evaluations are underway on three other loans (Salcedo, Haps and Dragus, whose cards are owned by Inter, Venezia and Standard Liège), while it seems obvious that the aim will be to bring a compatible first striker to Genoa with a complex championship like Serie A. See also Zaniolo and Koopmeiners: how they tear Rome and Atalanta apart

Sharing — But there is another way that remains open, linked to the possible valorisation (and exchange) thanks to the market of elements in the orbit of the other clubs, not only European, of the American property. A route very similar to the one used for some time by the Red Bull galaxy. If the promise (kept) in B was only one year, i.e. only one year in purgatory, that for A becomes one step at a time. One step at a time, that is, but this time to stay there for a long time. And without worries.

May 11 – 09:01

