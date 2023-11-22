Genoa – Free metro for everyone. As well as all public transport for under 14s and over 70s. These are the fundamental innovations of the new Amt tariff plan, which will be experimental for a year. The plan was presented today at the headquarters of the Metropolitan City of Genoa. The aim is to simplify the current scenario of season tickets and travel tickets, with an annual season ticket (except for the free bands) at 295 euros per year, and 200 for those under 26. (Below, the details of the subscriptions).

“A good investment helps city mobility – says the president of Amt Ilaria Gavuglio – . The aim is to remove private cars from cities to enhance the use of public transport. At the same time we are underway with upgrades on the four traffic axes, which will lead us to have a system among the first in Italy”.

The mayor intervenes Marco Bucci: “It will be a revolution for citizens. A strategic revolution, because we want to move towards local public transport that gives greater benefits to the citizen, above all simplifying the process of purchasing a ticket. We are the only city in Italy and one of the first in Europe with the free metro. I don’t know yet if the skymetro will be free, but that’s the idea.”

The news of the AMT plan in summary

– Free metro for everyone

– All transport and services free for under 14s

– All transport and services free for over 70s

– Annual subscription for 295 euros (buses, fixed installations, navebuses and FS urban routes)

– Annual subscription “under 26” for 200 euros (buses, fixed installations, shuttle buses and FS urban routes)

– Monthly subscription at 48 euros for the entire “metropolitan city” with a bonus of one free subscription every 10 (9+1)

– Daily tourist pass (all vehicles) for 10 euros

– Portofino pass for 5 euros

– For occasional use from 12 to 6 options with a single ticket costing 2 euros for the entire metropolitan city (instead of 6.50) and 2.20 with urban Trenitalia

– For single ISEE band under 12 thousand euros annual cost of 120 euros for the subscription

– Metro and vertical systems free 24 hours for residents of the metropolitan city only