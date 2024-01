Genoa – M'Baye Niang jumps to pole in the race to reinforce Genoa's attack. The French-Senegalese, 29 years old, is leaving Turkish club Adana Demirspor and aims to return to playing for the rossoblu.

In the past few hours he has published a photo in a Genoa shirt with a heart on it. Niang had already played for the rossoblù in 2015 for six months, with Gasperini on the bench