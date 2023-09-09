Genoa – Discuss feminism and the role of women within the events linked to the Festa dell’Unità in Genoa. The former minister Livia Turco he is in the city for a meeting in the headquarters of the Dem club in the historic centre, in via delle Vigne. The theme of the discussion is “From women, the strength of women. The traveling map of women from 1986 to 2023”.

The arrival of the representative of the Democratic Party was contested with a writing written right in front of the club, which refers to the immigration law that bore the proper name of Turco and the former President of the Republic, Giorgio Napolitano. “Your feminism is reactionary, Turkish-Napolitan state racism” reads the writing, currently unclaimed.

The visit of Livia Turco It arrives in the city in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit the Genoese PD, with the farewell of 31 members of the party who joined Carlo Calenda’s Action, including the regional councilor Pippo Rossetti and the city councilor Cristina Lodi.