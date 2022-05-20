From 26 to 29 May the square inside the complex will be animated by comedians, acrobats and musicians. Four days of shows and games for children. Spaces 90% rented, the latest inaugurations in June

Genoa – Four days of initiatives amidst music, stilts, guests and the DJ set of Rds: after the first inauguration last December – with the public park named after the victims of the 2011 flood – the ex Mercato of Corso Sardegna launches four days of appointments for the city. It’s “The market is celebrating!” with appointments from Thursday 26 to Sunday 29 May.

