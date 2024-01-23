Genoa – Mourning at home in Genoa. He died at 70 years old Giuliano Musiellocenter forward who wore the rossoblù shirt between the end of the seventies and the beginning of the eighties. He arrived from Roma in the deal that brought Roberto Pruzzo to the Giallorossi. A couple of years earlier, when he was still playing for Avellino, he had been top scorer in Serie B together with Pruzzo.

He didn't have great luck at Genoa and ended his career at Savona in 1987.