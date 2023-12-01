Genoa – L‘Empoli he arrives at the match against Genoa with a bitter taste in my mouth for the daring 3-4 defeat against Sassuolo. Aureliano Andreazzoli, former current player, explained well to his colleagues what the atmosphere will be like tomorrow afternoon at Ferraris. “The stadium is a splendor – he explains – the North steps are particular but we’re not saying anything new. I have very pleasant memories, I had a good time in the short time I was there.”

It’s going to be a tough game, with both teams looking for redemption. “I expect a challenging race – says Andreazzoli – the championship in general is very balanced. The teams are equipped and as far as we are concerned we have to pull out everything we can. We are aware that we have to work hard and that we must not be discouraged by a negative result.”

Against Genoa, Baldanzi will still be out. “Maldini is ahead of Destro, but they had problems to solve – explains Andreazzoli – now we have fewer choice problems, the roles are almost all double. We have to recover Baldanzi, then we will be fine”.