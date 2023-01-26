Genoa – After Dragus it may be the turn of I go up. The Griffin attack finds new protagonists and the next one will be, barring surprises, Eddie Salcedo. Destined to leave Bari after six months and in the rossoblù plans to return to “his” Genoa. The city where he was born and raised, Genoa the team that made his debut in Serie A at the age of 16. Then the farewell in 2019, sold to Inter for around 8 million plus bonuses: he toured a lot on loan. At Bari he put together 16 appearances and a couple of goals, he also came very close to scoring against Genoa and only one great save by Martinez he avoided the equalizer. He arrives at Genoa in a triangulation that brings Sebastiano Esposito from Inter to Bari.

If he will leave Czyborra a left-back will arrive. It’s always at the top of the list Frabotta, Cremonese for the moment has no intention of selling Quagliata. On Czyborra there are Cosenza and Malaga. Portanova is always outgoing, for which there has been some interest. And he Semper has asked to be sold in order to play but Genoa do not seem willing to sell him. A curiosity: the ex rossoblù Kazu measure at 56 he returns to Europe, he will play for Oliveirense (Portuguese B).