Genoa – The sprint for the Genoa Primavera bench was won by Alexander Agostini43 years old, former coach of Cagliari Primavera with experience also in the first team.

He won the sprint with Nicola Legrottaglie, he has already started working with the Primavera staff and with sporting director Taldo.

Inherit the first team in the standings after the Gilardino managementpromoted to lead the Griffon of the “grown-ups”