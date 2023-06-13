Genoa – It’s not just the attack. The sporting director of Genoa, Marco Ottolini, is working to strengthen the defense and above all the midfield. Among the names associated with the rossoblùs there would also be that of the 22-year-old Enzo Barrenechea. The Argentine midfielder, born in 2001, played for Juventus Under 23 in Lega Pro this year but has already made his debut with the first team in Serie A, the Champions League and the Europa League.

Juventus does not intend to deprive itself of the player, but he decided to send him on loan to a Serie A team. For Barrenechea, more modern midfielder than real midfielder, there is no shortage of competition. In addition to Genoa, Empoli also asked for information about him. But there is another former Juve Next Gen on the Griffin’s radar. We are talking about Hamza Rafia who, after his experience in black and white, this year was by far the best player in Lega Pro with Zeman’s Pescara. However, in addition to Genoa, Frosinone and Salernitana would also have their eyes on him. Instead, the track that led to Parma midfielder Bernabè seems to be cooling down.