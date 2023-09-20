Genoa – Genoa’s preparation continues in view of the advance on Friday evening (kick-off at 8.45pm) with Lecce at the “Via del mare”. The rossoblù trained this morning in Pegli, with Vogliacco and Messias continuing their recovery program and who will not yet be available for the Salento trip. After the excellent performance against Napoli, Alberto Gilardino does not seem willing to greatly change the team seen at work against the Neapolitans, with the two formations, the 4-4-2 and the 4-3-2-1, which at the moment they offer him greater guarantees.

A few more doubts about the interpreters, with Thorsby and Kutlu who will try to put the coach in difficulty with the aim of winning a starting shirt. Even on the left, a runoff is looming between Martin – who did well against Napoli – and Vasquez. Tomorrow, Thursday 21st, last training in Genoa before leaving for Puglia scheduled for Friday morning. On the Lecce front, however, it should be noted, in addition to Baschirotto’s absence due to disqualification, Banda’s injury who, most likely, will be forced to miss the match.

Meanwhile, Aia has announced that it will be Antonio Rapuano (Rimini) to referee the match against Lecce (for him it will be the third time with the rossoblù). The assistants will be Del Giovane (Albano Laziale) and Niedda (Ozieri) while Sacchi (Macerata) will be the fourth official. Di Martino (Teramo) and S. Longo (Paola) have been appointed to the Var.