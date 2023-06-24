Genoa – Only the official announcement is missing but the agreement for the renewal between Kevin Strootman and Genoa it’s already done. The Dutch midfielder will wear the rossoblù shirt again next season, the agreement was reached after the continuous contacts of the last few weeks.

Strootman’s confirmation it was strongly desired by Alberto Gilardino, who last year often and willingly entrusted himself to the former Roma midfielder, fully recovered after the physical problems of last seasons.