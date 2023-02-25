Genoa – News among the Genoa squad a few hours after the match against Spal scheduled at the Ferraris at 4.15 pm. Gilardino will have to do without Aramu, stopped in the pits with a physical problem, but also Hefti. The Swiss winger has raised the white flag due to a physical ailment and will not be in the match. Among the squad there is also the young Fini: for him he is the first bench with Genoa in Serie B. Also in light of the players he has available, the rossoblù coach should take the field with the 4-3-2-1 . Instead of Aramu, there will be Jagiello from the first minute. Debut with the rossoblu for Haps.

The summoned

Here is the squad list: Martinez, Semper, Agostino, Sabelli, Dragusin, Bani, Criscito, Vogliacco, Matturro, Czyborra, Haps, Frendrup, Sturaro, Badelj, Lipani, Strootman, Jagiello, Gudmundsson, Coda, Puscas, Fini, Yalcin, Salcedo, Dragus.