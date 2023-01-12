Genoa – Coach Gilardino has 23 called up for tonight’s match in the Coppa Italia against Roma (kick-off at 9pm). In addition to the long-term injured Pajac and Ekuban, and Portanova who is not summoned in this period due to the well-known legal events, Tourè and Yeboah also remained in Genoa. The two players now seem to be out of the rossoblu technical project and are destined to leave during this transfer market session.

The list of summoned:

Agostino, Martinez, Semper, Bani, Criscito, Czborra, Dragusin, Matturro, Sabelli, Vogliacco, Badelj, Frandrup, Galdames, Ilsanker, Jagiello, Lipani, Strootman, Sturaro, Aramu, Coda, Gudmundsson, Puscas, Yalcin.