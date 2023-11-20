Genoa – From ugly duckling to swan. Saturday evening George Puscas has found his redemption, scoring the 1-1 goal in Romania’s match against Israel on a neutral pitch in Budapest. A goal then followed by that of Hagi which guaranteed the Tricolorii mathematical qualification for the 2024 European Championships. For the rossoblù attacker it was a liberation: he had not scored for the national team since 26 September 2022 when he scored a brace against Bosnia-Herzegovina . Puscas chose the best moment to find himself: in the 10th minute of the first half he rushed the goalkeeper’s rebound after the shot launched by the former rossoblù Dragus and with his head he equalized the Israeli lead scored in the 2nd minute by Zahavi. With these three points the Romanian national team has risen to 19 points and on Tuesday evening in the direct clash with Switzerland, two points below, they will play for qualification from the top of group I. But in the meantime they have already secured their pass for Euro 2024 after failing to qualify. qualification for Euro 2020.

In short, Puscas became the national hero and on his Instagram profile he gave vent to all his joy: «Against all odds». That is: against all odds. On the pitch he confessed: «I almost have no voice anymore. It’s a huge pride. I think every Romanian is happy with what we did. I hope they watched us and are proud, because Romania can make a good impression at the European Championship”, explained Puscas, before adding: “I threw myself at that ball thinking it was the last one. I knew I had to score. The world doesn’t know me personally, it only sees me on the pitch and only judges me there. It’s normal. I have been criticized. I hope the criticism has brought me an advantage. I knew inside me that I would be able to finish my job.”

The first to congratulate him were two of his rossoblù teammates: Ekuban and Galdames. The Grifone’s hope is that, after having emerged in the national team, the Romanian striker will now find his way to scoring again in the league where he is still without goals.

Puscas’ season so far has been full of errors: at least 4 missed goals against Milan, Atalanta, Cagliari and Verona in the league, in addition to the one with Reggiana in the Italian Cup. Gilardino always defended him, underlining his work for the team, but the many failed goals risked undermining the Romanian player’s confidence. Who suddenly found himself in the national team in the most important match of the year.

It’s true that it’s not easy for an attacker to score, always starting from the bench: since the beginning of the year, George has only played 87 minutes in the league, never starting. Despite playing little, however, he had some fundamental opportunities to straighten out the result and he always wasted them. Mistakes that weighed on his morale at the very moment in which Genoa, orphaned by Retegui, needed him most. The last goal with the rossoblù shirt dates back to last season in Serie B: the 3-0 goal against Cosenza, on 6 March. Since then Puscas has played 10 more matches between B and A, always remaining dry. A very long abstinence for an attacker who lives on goals and without goals he becomes melancholy. Gila hopes that the goal he scored for the national team could have definitively unlocked him and in Frosinone he could even start him on the pitch. It is not yet certain that Retegui will be available for next Sunday’s away match: the former Tigre is accelerating and will carry out tests from tomorrow in view of Frosinone, the aim is to put him in a position to play at least half an hour at Stirpe . This is why it is important that Puscas has finally unblocked himself: against a direct competitor for salvation, his goals will also be needed