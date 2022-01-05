The Polish center forward has accepted Fiorentina’s proposal, which buys him with the formula of the loan with the obligation of redemption from Hertha Berlin

Genoa – No return to Genoa for Piatek. The Polish center forward has accepted Fiorentina’s proposal, which buys him with the formula of the loan with the obligation of redemption from Hertha Berlin.

Genoa had tried in recent days, also reaching a principle of agreement with Hertha but in the end the Pole preferred the purple solution: the team is in fact in the upper quarters of the standings and attracts him more.

The Griffin is now looking around for other solutions, from Norway comes the Veton Berisha hypothesis, 27, Viking center forward and brother of Valon, former Lazio midfielder. This season he scored 22 goals in 28 games. The agent is the same as Ostigard, just made official.

