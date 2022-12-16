Genoa – Alan lands in Genoa tomorrow Matturro, the 18-year-old defender bought by Uruguayan club Defensor Sporting. The player will be at the Ferraris on Sunday evening for the match against Frosinone, then the medical visits are scheduled for Monday.

It was bought for 3 million dollars plus 500,000 bonuses: the defender has a percentage of the future sale. Matturro has already played in the first team and arrives to be aggregated with the team for Serie B: left-footed defender, he began his career as a striker but is now considered one of the most promising defenders in South America.